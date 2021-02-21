'We need to help them flourish': Did Sachin Tendulkar shut son Arjun's critics with cryptic tweet?

The mini-auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday marked Arjun Tendulkar's official entry in the lucrative T20 league. The 21-year-old was roped in by his home franchise Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 20 lakhs.

Since his addition in the Mumbai squad, the youngster has been facing heavy flak on social media with many arguing that Arjun got an undue advantage only because he was the son of the cricket icon. Arjun's performance in in the recently-concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where the seamer only managed to scalp two wickets, didn't help his case either.

However, Sara Tendulkar, Arjun's sister, came in support for his brother and taking note of the nepotism allegations, she posted a story on Instagram and wrote: "Nobody can take this achievement away from you. It is yours."

Sara was not the only one who extended their support towards the youngster. Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar also voiced similar opinion and labelled the nepotism allegations against Arjun as 'cruel'.

I feel I should say this about #Arjun_Tendulkar. We frequent the same gym & I’ve seen how hard he works on his fitness, seen his focus to be a better cricketer. To throw the word ‘nepotism’ at him is unfair & cruel. Don’t murder his enthusiasm & weigh him down before he’s begun. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 20, 2021

Amidst all this hullabaloo, Sachin shared a tweet on Saturday where the batting legend said he was proud of Virat Kohli for talking about battling depression and also left a thoughtful message for his followers.

Sachin's tweet read: "@imVkohli, proud of your success & decision to share such personal experiences. These days youngsters are constantly judged on social media. Thousands speak about them but not to them. We need to be able to listen to them and help them flourish."

.@imVkohli, proud of your success & decision to share such personal experiences. These days youngsters are constantly judged on social media. Thousands speak about them but not to them. We need to be able to listen to them and help them flourish. https://t.co/xsBThtzOTx — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 20, 2021

The second part of the tweet where the Indian batting legend talks about online trolling felt more of a cryptic tweet, referring to the recent backlash that his son has been facing on social media and appealed everyone to shift their focus from judging to helping an individual groom his talent.

Many might still argue that the tweet was only dedicated to Kohli and not his son, but one cannot completely ignore that Sachin has kept mum on his son facing nepotism allegations and this could be his way of hitting back at the trolls.

Meanwhile, commenting on Arjun's selection, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahel Jayawardene said the youngster is a very focused cricketer, before adding there will be a big tag on his head because of his father.

“We’ve looked at it purely on a skill basis. I mean, there is going to be a big tag on his head because of Sachin. But, luckily, he’s a bowler, not a batsman. So I think Sachin will be very proud if he could bowl like Arjun,” Jayawardene was quoted as saying in a report in ESPNcricinfo.