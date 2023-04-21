Sachin Tendulkar Reacts To Loss Of Twitter Blue Tick In THIS Funny Way; See Pic

On Thursday, several celebrities including cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar lost their verified blue tick on Twitter. Tendulkar was asked during an online Q&A session, #AskSachin, how his fans could identify his real account without the blue tick. Sachin quote-tweeted saying: “As of now, this is my blue tick verification!"

Twitter had previously granted blue ticks to journalists, public officials, and celebrities to combat impersonation and spam on the platform. However, the micro-blogging site has now removed blue ticks from accounts that do not pay for the premium Twitter Blue subscription, which was announced on April 20, 2022.

Indian sporting icons who have lost their verified status include MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Nikhat Zareen, Sania Mirza, and Sunil Chhetri. Tennis great Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, footballers Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappe, and basketball legend Stephen Curry also lost their verification status.

Going forward, only individuals and organizations that pay for the premium Twitter Blue subscription will receive verified credentials on their profiles.

This move has been met with mixed reactions. While some argue that this subscription-based system will make it harder for bots and trolls to impersonate celebrities and public figures, others feel that it is unfair to make verified status available only to those who can afford it.

Overall, this change in policy by Twitter has led to the loss of verified status for many prominent figures, causing a stir on social media. It remains to be seen how this move will affect the platform's credibility and authenticity going forward.