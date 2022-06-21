NewsCricket
Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly shower praises on Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu trailer

After the trailer of ‘Shabaash Mithu’ was unveiled on Monday, several people including cricketers, rushed to congratulate the film’s team. 

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared his reaction following the trailer release of Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming sports drama ‘Shabaash Mithu’. The movie is a rousing story of recently retired icon, Mithali Raj who is known for her record-breaking 23-year-long career in international cricket and made 10,000 runs in ODI.

After the trailer of ‘Shabaash Mithu’ was unveiled on Monday, several people including cricketers, rushed to congratulate the film’s team. Tendulkar took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “The #ShabaashMithuTrailer is heart-warming. Mithali has inspired millions to dream and follow their passion & I am looking forward to watch this movie. My best wishes to the entire team.”

Mithali also took to social media and shared her feelings about the trailer. She wrote, “One game, One nation, One ambition... My Dream! Grateful to the team and excited to share my story with you all! Check out the ShabaashMithuTrailer #GirlWhoChangedTheGame.”

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also shared the trailer of ‘Shabaash Mithu’ on his Twitter handle.

Directed by Srijit Mukherjee, the trailer of ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is inspiring and motivating. In it, Taapsee plays Mithu, a small-town girl with many big dreams in her eyes, to create her own space in the male-dominated world and to change the gentleman’s game. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 15, 2022.

Alongside Taapsee Pannu, Mumtaz Sorcar, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala are part of the star cast.  Talking about Mithali, she announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket earlier this month. She represented the Women in Blue for 23 years having made her debut in 1999 at the age of 16. She had smashed a century in her maiden ODI against Ireland.

(with ANI inputs)

