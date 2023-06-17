Watch: Sai Sudharsan's Thrilling Knock Falls Just Short of TNPL Century

Sai Sudharsan has been an unstoppable force in T20 cricket recently, showcasing his prowess in multiple tournaments. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, Sudharsan scored a remarkable 96 runs off just 47 balls. Despite his impressive performance, his team, the defending champions, fell short and lost the title match. Currently, Sudharsan is representing Lyca Kovai Kings in the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premium League 2023 (TNPL). In a recent match against Nellai Royal Kings, he smashed 90 runs off 52 balls, which included 7 fours and 4 sixes.

Sudharsan's exceptional performances earned him the Player of the Match award in the season opener against IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, where he scored 86 runs off 45 balls, leading Lyca to a victory with a margin of 70 runs. Sudharsan's excellent form has also earned him a spot in the five-match T20I series between India and West Indies.

During IPL 2023, Sudharsan had a remarkable season, accumulating a total of 362 runs in 8 innings with a strike rate of 137.03 and an impressive average of 51.71. He also recorded three half-centuries, proving to be a valuable asset for his team, the Gujarat Titans. Sudharsan's wide range of shots and innovative playstyle often caught the opposition teams off guard. Despite being in only his second IPL season, Sudharsan showcased his ability to play aggressively and entertained the spectators with his exciting shot selection.

However, Sudharsan had a turbulent start to IPL 2023, struggling to make an impact against teams like Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, and Rajasthan Royals. As a result, he was dropped from the side. Sudharsan made his return against Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 15, after missing the final league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Qualifier 1 against Chennai Super Kings. He played the Eliminator against Mumbai Indians and eventually the final against Chennai Super Kings, where he delivered a stellar knock of 96 runs off 47 balls, displaying his dominance.

During an interview with the Indian Express, Sudharsan revealed the key to his effective performances for the team. He emphasized creating situations with tight fields, focusing on game sense and tactics rather than just technical aspects. Sudharsan explained that practicing to rotate singles off good balls and tight lengths helped him capitalize on boundary opportunities when a bad ball came his way. He credited his resurgence in IPL 2023 to his experience in domestic cricket, emphasizing the importance of adaptability in thriving in such high-profile tournaments.

Sudharsan highlighted the significance of playing domestic cricket and learning to adapt to different conditions, states, and climates. He expressed how these experiences helped him perform better in the IPL, especially considering the varying venues like Delhi and Mumbai. Sudharsan acknowledged that adaptation played a crucial role in his success, and the confidence gained from a successful domestic season contributed to his strong performances in this year's IPL.