Sanath Jayasuriya Appointed As Full Time Head Coach Of Sri lanka Until 2026

In a major development for Sri Lankan cricket, legendary former captain and all-rounder Sanath Jayasuriya has been appointed as the new head coach of the Sri Lankan men’s cricket team. The announcement was made by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Monday, October 7, through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), confirming Jayasuriya’s appointment as the successor to Chris Silverwood.

Jayasuriya, a key member of Sri Lanka’s 1996 ODI World Cup-winning team, steps into the role after serving as interim head coach during the recent tours of India, England, and New Zealand, where Sri Lanka performed well under his guidance. His appointment as the full-time head coach will be effective from October 1, 2024, and he will hold the position until March 31, 2026, under an 18-month contract.

Jayasuriya’s Coaching Journey

Jayasuriya’s interim stint with Sri Lanka’s national team was met with success, notably during the white-ball series against India in July-August 2024. Under his leadership, Sri Lanka defeated India in a bilateral ODI series for the first time since 1997. This victory was a significant achievement for the island nation, boosting team morale after a period of inconsistent performances. Jayasuriya's tactical approach and experience also played a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s Test success, where they registered a famous win against England at The Oval and whitewashed New Zealand 2-0 in a two-match Test series held at home.

The former all-rounder replaces Chris Silverwood, who resigned from his role in June 2024 after Sri Lanka’s disappointing performance in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, where they failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage. Silverwood, who had previously coached England, stepped down after nearly two years in charge of the Sri Lankan team.

Official Statement From Sri Lanka Cricket

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya as the head coach of the national team. The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision taking into consideration the team’s good performances in the recent tours against India, England, and New Zealand, where Jayasuriya was in charge as the interim head coach," said a statement from SLC on social media.

Jayasuriya's first assignment as the full-time head coach will come later this month when Sri Lanka hosts the West Indies for a three-match T20I series, followed by three ODIs. The two-time World Cup winners will pose a tough challenge, but Sri Lanka, riding high on recent form, will be confident under their new head coach. Beyond the immediate series, Jayasuriya will also have his eyes on the bigger goal of helping Sri Lanka qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled for June 2025 at Lord’s. Currently, Sri Lanka sits in the third spot on the WTC 2023-25 points table, with a strong chance to secure a place in the final.

High Expectations From Sanath Jayasuriya

As a player, Jayasuriya was known for his aggressive batting and effective left-arm spin, and he remains one of Sri Lanka’s most celebrated cricketers, having played 110 Tests, 445 ODIs, and 31 T20Is for the national team. His transition from player to coach is expected to bring fresh energy and experience to the team, and fans will be eager to see how his cricketing philosophy shapes the future of Sri Lankan cricket.