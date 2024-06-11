Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2756947
NewsCricket
ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2024

Sanjay Manjrekar Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli, Showers Praise On Jasprit Bumrah

India recently defeated Pakistan in their T20 World Cup group stage match. The star of the match was Jasprit Bumrah. After the match Sanjay Manjrekar showered the Indian bowler with praises while also taking a dig at star batter Virat Kohli.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 08:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sanjay Manjrekar Takes A Dig At Virat Kohli, Showers Praise On Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjay Manjrekar, the former Indian cricketer took to X to give his opinions after India defeated Pakistan in a nerve wrecking contest in the currently ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. India batted first and also saw the collapse of their batting unit as India could only make a modest score of 120 runs in the 20 overs. It looked like a very easy target to chase for Pakistan with them having to score just one run per ball. Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah stood up to the task and with his amazing bowling took the match away from Pakistan. 

The Indian Batting Collapse

The Indian batting unit collapsed for just a score of 120 runs. Virat Kohli who is the poster boy of Indian cricket and the ICC to spread cricket elsewhere in the world was reciving most of the attention due to his past standout performances against Pakistan where he has been the deciding factor. In the case of this match, Virat Kohli could not get firing as he got out for just 4 runs after trying to hit a ball past point and was caught. The rest of the Indian batting also collapsed with Rishabh Pant's heroic batting taking India upto a score of 120 runs. ('Tel Lagao Dabur Ka, Wicket Lo Babar Azam Ka:' Rishabh Pant's Hilarious Reaction To Fan Chants During IND vs PAK Clash Goes Viral)

Bumrah And Co. Prove To Be The Deciding Factor 

With a very small target to defend the pressure was on the Indian ballers to pick up wickets and not give away too many runs. Jasprit Bumrah proved to be a match winner for India as he only gave 14 runs in his four overs and picked up three very important wickets. This eased the pressure off the other bowlers who were then able to defend India's target and restrict Pakistan to just a score of 113 handing India a six run win over arch rivals Pakistan and further establishing their dominance. 

Manjrekar Praises Bumrah, Takes A Dig At Kohli 

After India's win against Pakistan, former cricketer took to X to praise Jasprit Bumrah while also taking a dig at Virat Kohli. 

"While Indian media obsesses over Virat & Co, Jasprit Bumrah quietly wins games for India single-handedly. By far the best player in the Indian team & has been for a while now." Manjrekar wrote on X.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Mohan Bhagwat's 'first reaction' on election results
DNA Video
DNA: Why did China's 'friend' Maldives remember India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Pakistan Fan's Reaction After Yet Another Loss to India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Abu Hamza?
DNA Video
DNA: Dog undergoes successful heart surgery
DNA Video
DNA: Video of hydraulic lift accident in Bhopal
DNA Video
DNA: Shah-Yogi's 'Mission UP' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: One runway...two planes...watch Viral Video!
DNA Video
DNA: Complete list of ministers of Modi 3.0
DNA
Suspense over Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the opposition