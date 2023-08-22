Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Sanju Samson, recently had a remarkable experience attending a special screening of Superstar Rajinikanth's latest blockbuster, 'Jailer,' in Dublin, Ireland. What makes this event extraordinary is that Samson was not just another guest but had the distinct honour of being the Chief Guest at the premiere. This unique rendezvous between cricket and cinema made headlines during India vs. Ireland's second T2I match on Sunday, August 20th, as the former Irish cricketer, Niall O'Brien, temporarily stepped away from match commentary to share this exciting news.

At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house_

After 21 years,that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me..____ pic.twitter.com/FzuWWqJkif — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) March 12, 2023

Samson's Special Appearance

Niall O'Brien enthusiastically recounted Samson's recent outing, emphasizing the significance of the moment for the cricketer who got to meet his favourite actor. O'Brien also revealed that he had caught a glimpse of the movie and described it as nothing short of "wonderful." Such an endorsement from an Irish cricket legend only added to the buzz surrounding this event.

Samson's Admiration for Rajinikanth

Sanju Samson's deep admiration for Rajinikanth is well-documented. Earlier this year, the wicketkeeper-batsman's lifelong dream of meeting the superstar in person became a reality. Samson was warmly welcomed into Rajinikanth's Poes Garden residence in Chennai, a moment he later described as the fulfilment of a childhood dream. Sharing his excitement with fans, Samson posted a heartfelt message, reminiscing about his love for the superstar, which had ignited when he was just seven years old.

'Jailer' Continues to Shine

Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' has been making waves at the box office, having already grossed over Rs. 500 crore globally. This monumental success only serves to solidify the actor's legendary status in the world of cinema. The film's popularity knows no bounds, and it continues to attract audiences from all corners of the globe.

Samson's Future Endeavors

While Samson may have missed securing a spot in India's squad for the Asia Cup 2023, his dedication to the game remains unwavering. He is all set to accompany the team as the backup wicketkeeper, ready to step in if called upon. Samson's commitment to his cricketing career remains resolute, and his recent experiences, both on and off the field, have undoubtedly added to his growing stature as an iconic figure in Indian cricket.