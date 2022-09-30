'Sanju Samson's IPL fee more than ICC T20 World Cup prize money': Memes and jokes flood in after ICC's big announcement

The winner of the upcoming men's T20 World Cup in Australia will take home a whopping prize money of USD 1.6 million, the game's governing body ICC announced on Friday. The ICC said in a statement that the runner-up side will get half the amount of the winning team's prize purse. At the end of the 16-team tournament that runs for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get USD 400,000 from the USD 5.6 million total prize pool. The eight teams who exit at the Super 12 stage will receive USD 70,000 each.

"Like last year at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase will be worth USD 40,000," the ICC stated.

The ICC prize money for the winner gets around Rs 13 crore in cash prizes, which is 7 crores less than what winning team gets in Indian Premier League. Gujarat Titans, who won their maiden title in IPL 2022, were awarded Rs 20 crore. The Indian cricket fans took a potshot at ICC, making them realise the same. There were some fans who even compared the prize money of ICC T20 World Cup with that star players Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya who get more than that as IPL fee for playing 2 months for their franchises.

Take a look at best reactions on ICC's T20 World Cup prize money below:

ICC T20 world cup prize money of champion is around 13 crore (1.6million dollar) which one is same as IPL Runner up. September 30, 2022

Total prize money of the ICC WT20 2022 - $5600000 which is approximately INR 45.6 cr



Rohit Sharma + Virat Kohli + KL Rahul's IPL 2022 salary = 48cr#ICCWT20 #BCCI #CricketTwitter— Sai Sidharth (@saisid6798) September 30, 2022

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Prize money :

Winner - 13.05cr _

Runner Up - 6.53cr.

Semi Finalists - 3.27cr.



Sanju Samson IPL fees - 14 CR _ pic.twitter.com/ci3QI0HwAR— Roshmi __ (@cric_roshmi) September 30, 2022

The eight teams that made it directly to the Super 12 phase are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

The other eight teams -- Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, UAE in Group A and West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe in Group B -- have been split into two groups of four each and will play the first round.

For any win in the first round, prize money of USD 40,000 will be awarded, with the 12 matches amounting to USD 480,000.

With PTI inputs