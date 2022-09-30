T20 World Cup 2022: ICC announce Rs 45 crore total PRIZE MONEY, champions to take home over Rs 13 crore!

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed today that the team that earns glory at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on 13 November in Melbourne, will take home a cheque of $1.6 million or Rs 13 crore.

The total prize pot of $5.6 million (Rs 45 crore) will see the runners-up assured of $800,000 (Rs 6.5 crore) and the losing semi-finalists will receive $400,000 (Rs 3.2 crore) each at the end of the 45-match tournament being played across seven venues in Australia from October 16.

Following the same structure as the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, the eight teams that exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 (Rs 57 lakh) each, with a victory in each of the 30 games in that phase worth $40,000 (Rs 32 lakh).

The prize pot for the 2022 #T20WorldCup in Australia has been revealed



Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa are confirmed to start their tournament at the Super 12 stage. The same structure is in place for the first-round victories – with $40,000 (Rs 32 lakh) available to those who win each of the 12 games, amounting to $480,000 (Rs 3.9 crore).

The four teams knocked out in the first round will get $40,000 each. Teams whose campaigns begin in the first round are Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, Ireland, Scotland, the West Indies and Zimbabwe.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Prize Money table

Winners - $1,600,000 (Rs 13 crore)

Runners-Up - $800,000 (Rs 6.5 crore)

Losing Semi-finalists - $400,000 (Rs 3.2 crore each)

Super 12 Wins - $40,000 (Rs 32 lakh each)

Super 12 Exit - $70,000 (Rs 57 lakh)

First Round Win - $40,000 (Rs 32 lakh)

First Round Exit - $40,000 (Rs 32 lakh)

Total - $5.6 million (Rs 45 crore)