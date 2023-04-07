Shah Rukh Khan Meets KKR's Most Special And Die-Hard Fan Harshul After Win Over RCB - Watch

After Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) completed a dominant win over visiting Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan celebrated with the squad in the dressing room. SRK even sang the KKR anthem with the team in the change room at Eden Gardens. Later, the 'Pathaan' actor also shook a leg with RCB's Virat Kohli on 'Jhoomey Jo Pathaan' song, teaching some steps to the batting star. But Shah Rukh's most heartwarming act on the night was still left. After the game, he went to meet KKR's most special fan Harshu, who has been coming to watch all Eden Gardens games for a long time.

Harshu, who is specially-abled, is an ardent cricket fan and loves Shah Rukh's films too. Back in 2018, SRK had met him for the first time. The pandemic then came in 2020 and IPL was not held for 3 years across different venues in India. The home and away format returned this year and in the first home game for KKR, Harshu's family took him to the game between Knight Riders and RCB. He was doubly happy as after a KKR win, his wish to meet SRK again also got fulfilled.

Watch SRK's meeting KKR's special fan Harshu below:

KKR pull off dominant win

The Knight Riders started the game vs RCB on wrong foot as they lost 3 wickets quickly but recovered well in time to post 204 for 7 in 20 overs. It was possible due to brilliant knocks by Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh. Thakur struck 68 off just 29 balls while Rinku stroked a gritty 46 after the side was 5 down for 89 runs at the half way mark in the innings. Not to forget the maiden fifty scored by opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who was the only one in top order who contributed with the bat.

Later on, Varun Chakaravarthy shone with the ball and picked up 4 big wickets. Impact Player for KKR Suyash Sharma, on his debut, scalped three wickets to make a big statement. Sunil Narine finished with 2 wickets while Thakur displayed an all-round game with a solitary wicket.