Shaheen Afridi Faces Scrutiny For Misbehavior In T20 World Cup 2024: Reports

The cricketing world was taken aback by recent reports of Pakistan's star seamer, Shaheen Shah Afridi, allegedly misbehaving with the national team's coaches and management during the 2024 T20 World Cup. The incident, which has come to light through Geo News, has prompted an official investigation into why no action was taken at the time. Shaheen Afridi, known for his fiery bowling and pivotal role in Pakistan's cricketing successes, is now at the center of controversy. Former cricketer Wahab Riaz's recent comments have shed light on Afridi's inappropriate behavior during the tournament. According to reports, Afridi's conduct with the coaching staff was not only disrespectful but also disruptive, affecting the team's morale and cohesion.

The Fallout



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the removal of Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the national selection committee. Razzaq was serving on both the men's and women's selection committees, while Riaz was a selector for the men's team. This shake-up comes in the wake of Pakistan's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup, where they failed to progress beyond the group stage after unexpected losses to the USA and India.



Riaz took to social media to express his thoughts, stating, "There is a lot I can say, but I don't want to be part of the blame games." He emphasized his dedication to Pakistan cricket and his efforts to serve the game with integrity. "My time serving as a member of the selection committee for PCB comes to an end. I just want my people to know that I have served the game I love with faith and sincerity and have given 100 percent for the betterment of Pakistan cricket," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).



Investigation and Reactions



The PCB has announced an investigation to understand why Afridi's behavior was overlooked and why no disciplinary action was taken during the tournament. Head coach Gary Kirsten, who has been vocal about the issues within the team, including the lack of unity and poor fitness standards, has reiterated his stance. Kirsten's previous remarks about the need for fitness and teamwork have now gained more relevance in light of these recent developments.



Afridi's alleged misconduct is seen as a serious breach of discipline, especially given his role as one of the team's senior players. The exact nature of his actions has not been fully disclosed, but sources indicate that his behavior was disruptive enough to warrant concern from multiple members of the coaching staff.



The Bigger Picture



Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup has already sparked widespread criticism of the team's performance and leadership. Babar Azam, who had stepped down from captaincy following a poor ODI World Cup last year, was reinstated before the T20 World Cup. The team, under Afridi's interim captaincy earlier in the year, faced a humiliating 4-1 series defeat to New Zealand, which added to the pressure on the team's management.



The restructuring of the selection committee and the ongoing investigation into Afridi's behavior signify a critical juncture for Pakistan cricket. The PCB's decision to overhaul the selection panel indicates a move towards addressing deeper issues within the team structure and management.



Moving Forward



The PCB is expected to announce new details about the composition of the selection committee soon. As the investigation continues, the focus will be on ensuring that the team's future endeavors are not marred by internal discord and that discipline is upheld.

The controversy surrounding Shaheen Afridi serves as a reminder of the complexities involved in managing a national cricket team. It underscores the importance of maintaining professionalism and respect within the squad, especially during high-stakes tournaments like the T20 World Cup.