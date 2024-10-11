Shaheen Afridi vs Babar Azam: Rift in the Pakistan Camp? A Viral Video Sparks Controversy Ahead OF PAK vs ENG 1st Test Day 5

Pakistan cricket, a game of passion, rivalry, and intense drama, has always captured the imagination of fans around the world. However, the ongoing series between Pakistan and England took a different turn when a viral video surfaced, sparking rumors of a rift between two of Pakistan's biggest cricketing stars—Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam. The video, which has since taken social media by storm, allegedly shows Shaheen Afridi using the word "Zimbu" to mock Babar Azam during the ongoing Test match in Multan. While it remains unclear whether the pacer was truly mocking his teammate, the incident has sent shockwaves through the cricketing community.

Shaheen Afridi's Alleged Insult: The "Zimbu" Saga

The word "Zimbu" has been a sore point for Babar Azam, with fans often labeling him "Zimbabar," suggesting that his centuries and significant performances come only against lower-ranked teams like Zimbabwe. The moniker gained traction online, and now, in what many speculate is an insult from within the camp, Shaheen Afridi has been caught up in the controversy.

A viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows Shaheen Afridi gesturing toward Babar while supposedly mouthing the word "Zimbu." With no audio available, the assumption that Shaheen was ridiculing his captain has caught the attention of both fans and critics. While some argue that the gesture was in jest, others believe it could point to deeper tensions within the Pakistan squad. Reports have previously hinted at a rift between Shaheen and Babar, particularly after the leadership change ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup, where Shaheen was removed as captain and Babar regained the reins.

Babar Azam’s Struggles: A Captain in Crisis?

Babar Azam, widely regarded as one of the most talented cricketers of his generation, has been going through a challenging phase in Test cricket. His last century came nearly two years ago, in December 2022, against New Zealand, and since then, his bat has remained relatively quiet. In the current Test series against England, Babar has struggled to find form, scoring 30 and 5 in the two innings—a far cry from his usual standards.

The frustration among fans has grown, with many questioning his ability to deliver against top-tier teams. Critics have taken to social media to criticize Babar for underperforming when it matters most, often using the derogatory nickname "Zimbu" to underline his perceived failures. This growing narrative seems to have permeated the Pakistan dressing room, as speculated by fans following the viral video.

Shaheen Afridi’s Leadership Ambitions

The tension between Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam could have roots in leadership dynamics. Shaheen, Pakistan’s premier fast bowler, was removed from the captaincy just before the 2024 T20 World Cup, a role that Babar Azam was reinstated in. Though Babar has since stepped down from the captaincy once again, the power struggle within the team has become a point of discussion.

Shaheen, who led Pakistan with passion during his short stint as captain, had the backing of several teammates and fans. However, with Babar’s return to the leadership role, Shaheen’s position within the team hierarchy might have been affected, adding fuel to speculations about underlying tensions.

England's Dominance: The Bigger Picture

While the spotlight remains on the supposed rift between Shaheen Afridi and Babar Azam, Pakistan’s struggles on the field against England cannot be ignored. England has taken a commanding lead in the series, with stellar performances from Harry Brook, who smashed an impressive 317, and Joe Root, who added a record-setting 262. The visitors declared their innings at a colossal 823-7, leaving Pakistan trailing by 267 runs.

Pakistan’s second innings faltered as England’s bowlers reduced them to 152-6 by the end of the day, leaving the hosts with an uphill task of avoiding an innings defeat. Babar’s inability to capitalize on what many called a “batting paradise” has only intensified the pressure on him, while Shaheen Afridi’s bowling prowess has also been questioned, given England’s dominant score.