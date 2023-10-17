Big Blow For Bangladesh As Shakib Al Hasan Doubtful For Game Against Team India

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 unfolds with thrilling encounters, Bangladesh's star player and captain, Shakib al Hasan, is in doubt for their crucial match against India on October 19. This article delves into the details of Shakib's injury, his determination to play, and the potential implications for the Bangladesh cricket team.

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan could miss the next match against india due to injury!! __



"We want Shakib to play if he wants and the physios want. If we have to play this match without him then we will play."

__ Team director- Khaled Mahmud Sujon. #INDvBAN #CWC23 pic.twitter.com/DPdoSpLeoK — Towhidul Islam (@ti_mostafaa) October 17, 2023

Shakib's Injury Saga

In the wake of an inspiring win against Afghanistan, Bangladesh faced back-to-back defeats, dampening their World Cup campaign. The situation turned even more precarious when their captain, Shakib Al Hasan, suffered a left quadriceps injury during the match against New Zealand.

During the game against the Kiwis, Shakib experienced discomfort in his left quadriceps while batting but persevered, continuing to field and delivering a full quota of ten overs. Subsequently, he was rushed to the hospital for an MRI scan, which would reveal the extent of his injury. Bangladesh's team physio, Bayjedul Islam Khan, emphasized the need to observe Shakib's fitness carefully as the team still has six more matches in the tournament.

Shakib's Optimism

Despite the injury setback, Shakib's commitment to representing his nation remains unwavering. On Monday, Bangladesh's team director, Khaled Mahmud, expressed optimism about Shakib's chances of featuring against India. He mentioned that Shakib is currently pain-free, a positive sign indicating his recovery.

Khaled Mahmud provided an update on Shakib's condition, stating, "Shakib's report has not been given yet. The pain has subsided. We might get a report on what stage it is in. But there is a small tear on the leg. Hope to get against India InShaAllah. There seems to be a small tear. It seems to be grade one or two. We may get the report today."

Crucial IND vs BAN Clash

The clash between India and Bangladesh is of paramount importance for the latter, given their struggles against prominent teams. Shakib, the World No.1 ODI all-rounder, exhibited immense resilience by batting and bowling through the pain during the New Zealand game. While he is recovering, all eyes are on his fitness and participation.

Final Verdict

As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the IND vs BAN showdown, Shakib Al Hasan's fitness and inclusion in the squad become central to Bangladesh's prospects. The captain's dedication to donning the national colours is evident, but the team's cautious approach to not jeopardize his long-term fitness is equally important.

Bangladesh hopes for the best, that Shakib recovers fully and receives clearance from the medical team, ensuring his active participation in the World Cup. With six matches left, the Tigers aspire to surge ahead, and Shakib's presence is pivotal in realizing their aspirations.