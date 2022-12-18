Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of 2nd Test? Bangladesh include uncapped Nasum Ahmed in squad ahead of next game vs India - Check

Nasum Ahmed, a left-arm spinner who has never played for Bangladesh, has been added to the team for the second Test against India, which will take place from December 22–26 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. Nasum has participated in 26 T20Is and four ODIs, but no Test match. He played for Bangladesh in the earlier three-match ODI series against India, which they won 2-1. His selection comes after Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan was forced to withdraw from the second ODI against India due to a shoulder injury and rib pain from being struck by a short ball from Umran Malik.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the squad for the second Test (22-26 December 2022) against India at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/yaN9sVRGq3 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 18, 2022

In the first Test against India at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, which Bangladesh lost by 188 runs, Shakib managed to bowl only 12 overs in the first innings and did not bowl in the second innings.

Fast bowler Ebadot Hossain, who didn't bowl in the second innings of the opening Test due to a back injury, isn't part of the squad for the Dhaka Test. Fellow fast bowler Shoriful Islam has also been ruled out after sustaining a hamstring injury during a practice session just before the start of the first Test.

Batter Anamul Haque doesn't find a place in the squad for the Dhaka Test so opener Tamim Iqbal, who is still recovering from a groin injury. Ex-Test skipper Mominul Haque, who didn't play in the first Test, has been retained in the 15-member Bangladesh team.

Coming to the Chattogram Test, India defeated Bangladesh by 188 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. India scored 404 runs in the first innings after being 48/3 and declared their second innings at 258/2 after bowling out Bangladesh for 150 in the first innings.

Set a massive 513 runs to chase, Bangladesh's openers had a 124-run stand with debutant Zakir Hasan registering his maiden Test century and Najmul Hossain Shanto making 67 while skipper Shakib Al Hasan made 84.

But India's bowlers, who had to toil hard on a slow-turning track which had some turn and bounce, fought back post-lunch on day four to seal a comprehensive victory. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav picked eight wickets while conceding 113 runs, including a fantastic 5/40 in the first innings.

Bangladesh squad for second Test: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Khaled Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Rejaur Rahman Raja.