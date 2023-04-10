Shikhar Dhawan Takes Cheeky Dig At Harsha Bhogle Says, 'I Hope You Were Happy With My Strike Rate' - Watch

Shikhar Dhawan, a celebrated cricketer, has learned to handle criticism gracefully during his career full of ups and downs. On Sunday, April 9, Shikhar Dhawan took the opportunity to remind Harsha Bhogle, a well-known presenter, of his previous tweet criticizing his strike rate during an IPL 2023 match. Despite Punjab Kings losing to SunRisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in Hyderabad on Sunday, Dhawan was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive knock of 99 not out. Dhawan single-handedly helped Punjab Kings recover from a disastrous start of 88 for 9, scoring nearly 70% of his team's total with five sixes and 12 boundaries at a strike rate of 150.

Harsha Bhogle had previously expressed his opinion on Dhawan's strike rate during Punjab Kings' win over Rajasthan Royals on April 5. Bhogle believed that Dhawan was anchoring the innings during his partnership with Prabhsimran Singh, who struck 60 off 34 deliveries.

After winning the Player of the Match award, Dhawan playfully remarked, "I hope you were happy with my strike rate as you tweeted something." Bhogle replied, "Very happy with your strike rate, but that was a different game and different situation. I am glad that we are having this conversation."

Shikhar Dhawan's innings will raise, should raise, the question of whether you can have an anchor batter, especially in these conditions. You can appear to have increased your strike rate by the end, but the 30 balls at run-a-ball can hurt. April 5, 2023

In the final over bowled by T Natarajan, Dhawan had a chance to score his 3rd IPL hundred, but as he ran out of partners, he had to farm the strike. Despite falling one run short of the milestone, Dhawan expressed his gratitude for scoring 99.

Although the loss to SunRisers Hyderabad dropped Punjab Kings to the 6th spot after starting IPL 2023 with two consecutive wins, they will have an opportunity to bounce back when they face defending champions Gujarat Titans on April 13.