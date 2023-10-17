In the world of cricket, Shikhar Dhawan's name has been synonymous with flamboyance and elegance on the field. However, off the pitch, he has been going through one of the most challenging phases of his life, both personally and professionally. In this article, we delve into the life of Shikhar Dhawan, exploring his emotional journey after a bitter divorce and his perspective on the upcoming India-Pakistan clash in the ICC World Cup 2023.

Shikhar's Divorce Saga

Dhawan's life took an unexpected turn as he went through a painful divorce with his wife, Aesha Mukerji. During the tumultuous legal battle, Mukerji had kept him away from his beloved son, Zoravar. However, after a long and emotionally draining court battle, Dhawan was granted divorce by a Delhi court on grounds of cruelty by Mukerji. The court also granted him rights to reconnect with his 9-year-old son. Despite the physical distance, father and son maintain their bond through video calls, as seen in Dhawan's touching Instagram post.

A Heartfelt Connection

Shikhar Dhawan's latest Instagram post featured a heartwarming image of a video call with Zoravar. Accompanying the picture was a poignant line from a Gulzar poem, "Ek Ajeeb Si Betaabi Hai Tere Bin, Reh Bhi Lete Hai Aur Raha Bhi Nahi Jaata." This post reflects Dhawan's commitment to being a loving father despite the emotional turmoil he has faced.

Cricket Amidst Chaos

Despite the personal challenges, Shikhar Dhawan remains dedicated to the sport he loves. Although he's currently out of favour with the Indian team selectors, he continues to stay fit by playing local cricket and maintaining a strict gym routine. He's closely following the progress of the Indian cricket team in the ICC World Cup 2023, though he watched the initial matches from the comfort of his home.

Favorite Pakistan Bowler

Dhawan revealed his admiration for former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi as his favourite bowler to face. He acknowledged Pakistan's history of producing top-class bowlers, making it an honour to bat against them.

ICC Tournament Success

Shikhar Dhawan has been a standout performer in 50-over ICC tournaments, with an impressive record. In 20 matches across four different ICC competitions, he has amassed over 1200 runs, with an average of 65.79. His performances in the Champions Trophy 2013 earned him the title of Player of the Tournament.