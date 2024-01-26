In a shocking revelation that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing and entertainment worlds, former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik recently disclosed his marriage to TV actor and model Sana Javed. The news, however, has not only raised eyebrows but has also sparked controversy as reports suggest a clandestine affair between Malik and Javed that spanned three years. This explosive claim, brought to light in a podcast on Samaa TV, has not only intensified the scrutiny on the high-profile couple but has also garnered widespread support for Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza, Malik's ex-wife.

People were blaming Ayesha Omar for having an affair with Shoaib Malik but look at this picture and feel a bit ashamed about that. Sana Javed when got divorced from Umair Jaswal who knows _ #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/GBUpYrhGCx — ORIGINAL MALIK__ (@Fanilala7863) January 20, 2024

The Podcast Revelation: A Three-Year Affair Unveiled

Pakistani journalist Naeem Hanif, during a podcast on Samaa TV, alleged that Malik and Javed's relationship began three years ago while they were still married to their respective partners. The rumours hint at their initial connection on a television reality show, which eventually evolved into an intimate relationship. Notably, whenever Malik was scheduled to appear on a TV show, he insisted on Javed's inclusion, a fact that now adds fuel to the fire of their alleged affair.

Unraveling the Scandal: Efforts Made to Resolve the Situation

The depth of Malik and Javed's relationship became apparent when Malik's marriage to Sania Mirza unraveled. Despite efforts by family members, including Imran Zafar, the husband of Malik's older sister, to mend the couple's relationship, the situation had deteriorated beyond repair. Sania Mirza, in a statement released by her sister Anam Mirza on January 21, confirmed the end of their marriage. The statement, while emphasizing Mirza's desire for privacy, acknowledged the need to share news of their divorce.

Shoaib Malik's Surprising Announcement: A Third Marriage

In an unexpected turn of events, Shoaib Malik announced his marriage to Sana Javed in a private Nikah ceremony held at her home in Karachi on January 19. This marks Malik's third marriage, following his previous union with Sania Mirza, with whom he shares a son born on October 30, 2018, and an earlier controversial claim of marriage by Ayesha Siddiqui in 2002.