Should Shubman Gill Replace Rohit Sharma As Team India's Next Captain? Former India Cricketer Answers

Shubman Gill, the star batsman from India's cricket team, is currently experiencing a remarkable phase in his career. At just 23 years old, he has achieved centuries in all three formats of the game within the first two months of 2023, including an impressive double-hundred in ODIs. Gill's exceptional form continued in the IPL 2023, where he amassed a staggering 890 runs in 17 innings, earning him the prestigious Orange Cap for being the tournament's highest run-scorer.

As discussions arise regarding potential changes in India's leadership after 2023, with Rohit Sharma, aged 36, not getting any younger, Gill emerges as a possible future captain. However, Bhupinder Singh Sr, a former selector from 2005 to 2008, believes it is premature to rush him into such a role, considering his potential to become India's next batting sensation.

“I will not rush him at this juncture because we want to see him as the next batting legend of the country. If things go well, which I am sure will, he can be the next batting sensation from this country. He has that game, aura and personality. In that process, later on, we can see him develop as a good captain also," Singh told Hindustan Times.

Singh further emphasized that Gill should first secure his position in the team before being entrusted with the responsibility of leadership. “First thing is he should hold his place in the team whatever format you are picking him for. You are sure that for the next couple of years he will not be a liability in the team. The captain has to be able to pull his weight in the team," he added.

It is worth noting that Gill made his international debut in an ODI against New Zealand in January 2019. However, he failed to make a strong impression, getting dismissed for just 9 runs off 21 balls against Trent Boult. Subsequently, he made his Test debut during the historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in 2020-21. In this series, he showcased his talent by scoring 259 runs in six innings, averaging 51.80, with two fifties to his credit.

One of Gill's most memorable performances occurred in the fourth Test at the Gabba, where he played a sensational knock of 91 runs on the final day. His outstanding innings played a crucial role in India successfully chasing down a target of 328 runs in the fourth innings.