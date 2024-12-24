Should Virat Kohli, Steve Smith Be Part Of Fab Four On Current Form? Ravi Shastri Says THIS - WATCH

Ravi Shastri has given his verdict on recent form of the Fab Four - Kane Williamson, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli in Test cricket. Former India coach Shastri explained what star cricketers like Smith and Kohli bring to the table in the longest form of the game.

In the latest episode of The ICC Review, the 62-year-old Shastri opened up on the struggles of experienced Kohli and Smith in Test cricket.

While Root and Williamson have enjoyed a purple patch in 2024 - smashing six and four Test hundreds respectively - Kohli and Smith have just one each - both coming in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 33-year-old Root has scored 1556 runs in 17 Test matches in 2024 so far with an impressive average of 55.57 while the 34-year-old Williamson has played nine Tests this year, scoring 1013 runs with a brilliant average of 59.58.

On the other hand, the duo of Kohli and Smith have struggled, scoring 376 and 337 runs respectively in Test cricket in 2024 with a poor average of 25.06 and 28.08.

"I think they (Kohli and Smith) will have slipped down the ranks on current form because you know you've got the likes of Root taking off, there's Williamson doing well, Harry Brook has come onto the scene, you know there are a lot of other young players pushing but these are class players," Shastri said.

"In a situation like this, you know they'll be dangerous because they'll be hungry," he added.

Former India captain also highlighted the importance of patience and mental strength in Test cricket, focusing on Smith as an example.

After having ordinary numbers since the start of the year, the former Australia captain bounced back and stepped up when the team needed him, helping himself to his 33rd Test century at the Gabba against India.

According to Shastri, the resilience of players like Smith and Kohli when conditions aren't in their favour makes them so dangerous.

"What’s needed you saw from Smith. It might have been a struggle early on but he was prepared to play the waiting game and be disciplined," Shastri said.

"I think the same with Virat. If Virat gets over that first 30, 40 minutes, with serious application and discipline, I don’t think he's (out of form), none of these guys are out of form," he added.

The five-match Test series between India and Australia is levelled at 1-1 with all to play for in the remaining two matches in Melbourne and Sydney.