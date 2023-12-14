trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2698839
NewsCricket
SHREYAS IYER

Kolkata Knight Riders Announce New Captain For IPL 2024, Nitish Rana Named Vice Captain

Shreyas Iyer's absence from IPL 2023 was a setback for KKR, but the news of his return as captain for the 2024 season brings excitement to the team and fans alike.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 03:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Kolkata Knight Riders Announce New Captain For IPL 2024, Nitish Rana Named Vice Captain

Kolkata Knight Riders have announced the much-anticipated return of Shreyas Iyer as captain for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The dynamic batsman missed the previous season due to injury, paving the way for Nitish Rana to step in as captain. Now, with Iyer back in action, the duo will share leadership responsibilities as captain and vice-captain, respectively.

Also Read: Maria Sharapova's Beachside Bliss: Mesmerizing Bikini Pics Capture Tennis Icon's Stunning Summer Style - In Pics

Shreyas Iyer's Remarkable Comeback

Shreyas Iyer's absence from IPL 2023 was a setback for KKR, but the news of his return as captain for the 2024 season brings excitement to the team and fans alike. Iyer showcased his resilience and skill during the 2023 Asia Cup and played a crucial role in India's journey to the World Cup final last month.

Nitish Rana's Leadership Stint

When Iyer was sidelined, Nitish Rana took charge as captain, leading the team through the challenges of IPL 2023. The commendable leadership displayed by Rana has earned him the role of vice-captain for the upcoming edition, solidifying the team's leadership group.

Venky Mysore's Statement

Kolkata Knight Riders CEO Venky Mysore expressed delight at Shreyas Iyer's return, highlighting the captain's hard work to recover from the injury. Mysore also acknowledged Nitish Rana's significant contribution as captain in the previous season. The CEO emphasized Rana's continued support to Iyer for the benefit of #TeamKKR.

Gambhir's Mentorship Returns

Adding to the excitement, KKR welcomed back Gautam Gambhir as a mentor, bringing valuable experience to the franchise. Gambhir, who led KKR to two IPL titles, will play a crucial role in guiding the team towards success.

Shreyas Iyer's Appreciation

Shreyas Iyer expressed his gratitude to Nitish Rana for stepping up in his absence, praising Rana's leadership during the challenging circumstances of IPL 2023. Iyer believes that Rana's appointment as vice-captain will further strengthen the team's leadership group.

Live Tv

Trending news

Parliament attack
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: No lesson even after 22 years of Parliament attack?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Congress silent on Dhiraj Sahu?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP's 'exercises of power' in 3 states before 2024 elections
DNA Video
DNA: Bhajan Lal Rajasthan New CM: Modi-Shah's 'CM Masterstroke'
DNA Video
DNA: Rajasthan New CM: Why did BJP pick Bhajan Lal?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' special report from Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen to Vasundhara Raje?
DNA Video
DNA: Which countries will disappear due to rising sea levels?