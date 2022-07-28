Shubman Gill was a key asset to India's 3-0 whitewash win over the West Indies in the ODI series. The opening batter amassed a total of 205 runs in the ODI series helping India display a dominant performance even though the team were missing the star players like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. In the 3 ODI matches, Gill scored 64 (53), 43 (49) and 98 (98), to be named as the Player of the Series.

Notably, in the third and final ODI of series, Gill went all guns blazing against the West Indies bowling attack after Shikhar Dhawan's wicket to put up a challenging total. On the other end, Shreyas Iyer was also not showing any signs of shyness to attack as he ended up losing his wicket after firing 44 runs of 34 balls. At one point, it looked like the duo will get India past a total score over 300 runs as they smashed the WI bowlers all over the park.

As the young Indian prodigy missed out his maiden international ton against West Indies, Twitter couldn't keep calm and showed praise to the right-hander after he remained unbeaten on 98 in the 3rd ODI. ('Biased selection': Arshdeep Singh fans slam Team India management after another 'snub' in IND vs WI 3rd ODI, check reactions)

Shubman Gill - Remember The Name.



Walking like a Prince @ShubmanGill



pic.twitter.com/ccEMcDR9AI July 28, 2022

Ian Bishop probably enjoys watching Shubman Gill bat more than all of us.



Should just listen to him talk about Gill. He rates him really highly. Had even tweeted the first time Gill was picked in India's squad in NZ. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) July 24, 2022

Hard luck bro, missed out a hundred due to rain. shubman gill pic.twitter.com/lGbMF2JhXm — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) July 27, 2022

Shubman Gill Unbeaten on 98* and very unfortunate for him, he is missed his first international Hundred here. But nevertheless he played a marvelous Innings, he scored 98* runs from 98 balls including 7 Fours and 2 Sixes against West Indies in 3rd ODI. Well played, Gill. pic.twitter.com/j1sBnHhJxu — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) July 27, 2022

Classic Shubman Gill, 2 fifties from three games, the glimpses for the future. pic.twitter.com/Ug1pdog6GP July 28, 2022

Coming to the match, India completed a 3-0 win in the ODI series with winning the third ODI by 119 runs. India scored 225 runs in 36 overs, courtesy Gill's subline knock of 98 off 98 balls along with Shikhar Dhawan's 58 off 74 balls.

The revised DLS target of 257 from 35 overs was a tricky one and Mohammed Siraj’s (2/14 in 3 overs) near-perfect first over with the new ball set the tone as West Indies could finally manage only 137 in 26 overs. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17 in 4 overs), Axar Patel (1/38 in 6 overs) and seamer Shardul Thakur (2/17 in 5 overs) also performed their role admirably on a slowish surface as Brandon King (42 off 37 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (42 off 32 balls)’s counter-attacking resistance was never going to be good enough. (With PTI inputs)