'Shubman Gill - Remember the name', social media all praise for Player of the Series, check reactions here

IND vs WI: Shubman Gill scored over 200 runs in the 3 ODI matches for India against the West Indies

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Shubman Gill was named Player of the Series in IND vs WI ODI series
  • Gill scored 64 (53), 43 (49) and 98 (98) in the 3 matches for India vs West Indies

Shubman Gill was a key asset to India's 3-0 whitewash win over the West Indies in the ODI series. The opening batter amassed a total of 205 runs in the ODI series helping India display a dominant performance even though the team were missing the star players like KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. In the 3 ODI matches, Gill scored 64 (53), 43 (49) and 98 (98), to be named as the Player of the Series.

Notably, in the third and final ODI of series, Gill went all guns blazing against the West Indies bowling attack after Shikhar Dhawan's wicket to put up a challenging total. On the other end, Shreyas Iyer was also not showing any signs of shyness to attack as he ended up losing his wicket after firing 44 runs of 34 balls. At one point, it looked like the duo will get India past a total score over 300 runs as they smashed the WI bowlers all over the park.

As the young Indian prodigy missed out his maiden international ton against West Indies, Twitter couldn't keep calm and showed praise to the right-hander after he remained unbeaten on 98 in the 3rd ODI. ('Biased selection': Arshdeep Singh fans slam Team India management after another 'snub' in IND vs WI 3rd ODI, check reactions)

Checkout the reactions for Shubman Gill here...

Coming to the match, India completed a 3-0 win in the ODI series with winning the third ODI by 119 runs. India scored 225 runs in 36 overs, courtesy Gill's subline knock of 98 off 98 balls along with Shikhar Dhawan's 58 off 74 balls.

The revised DLS target of 257 from 35 overs was a tricky one and Mohammed Siraj’s (2/14 in 3 overs) near-perfect first over with the new ball set the tone as West Indies could finally manage only 137 in 26 overs. Spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17 in 4 overs), Axar Patel (1/38 in 6 overs) and seamer Shardul Thakur (2/17 in 5 overs) also performed their role admirably on a slowish surface as Brandon King (42 off 37 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (42 off 32 balls)’s counter-attacking resistance was never going to be good enough. (With PTI inputs)

