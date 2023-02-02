SIX vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SIX vs HEA Big Bash League (BBL) Challenger in Sydney, 145PM IST, February 2

topStoriesenglish2568601
Moises Henriques-led Sydney Sixers (SIX) will be up against Brisbane Heat (HEA) in the Challenger match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Thursday (February 2). The Sixers finished the group stage in the second position with 10 wins from 14 games but lost the Qualifier game against the defending champions Perth Scorchers by seven wickets.

Captain Henriques scored 58 off 43 and Jordan Silk notched up 47 to help the Sixers score 151 while batting first but the Scorchers eased to the target despite Sean Abbott’s three-wicket haul.

The Heat finished the group stages in the fifth position with just six wins from 14 games but they beat Sydney Thunder in the Eliminator clash and Melbourne Renegades in the knockout games. Captain Usman Khawaja top-scored 59 off 47 and Matt Renshaw smashed 27 not out off 13 to chase the 163-run target with seven wickets and seven balls remaining against the Renegades in the last game. The Heat beat the Sixers in the first game this season while the second match was washed away due to rain.

However, the Heat will miss the services of Marnus Labuschagne and skipper Khawaja who have flown down to India for the Border Gavaskar Trophy while Sixers will miss the prolific Steve Smith for the same reason.

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat BBL-12 Challenger

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Date & Time: February 2, 145pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

SIX vs HEA BBL-12 Challenger Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Pierson

Batters: Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Josh Brown, Daniel Hughes

All-rounders: Michael Neser, Matt Renshaw, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis

Captain: Moises Henriques

Vice-captain: Michael Neser

Sydney Sixers vs Brisbane Heat BBL-12 Challenger Predicted 11

Sydney Sixers: Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Sean Abbott, Daniel Christian, Moises Henriques (C), Hayden Kerr, Josh Philippe, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe

Brisbane Heat: Ross Whiteley, Nathan McSweeney, Matt Renshaw, Sam Hain, Josh Brown, James Bazley, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson (C), Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mark Steketee

