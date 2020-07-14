Skipper Jason Holder attains highest rating points in ICC for West Indies in 20 years

New Delhi: The West Indies skipper Jason Holder on Tuesday (July 14, 2020) attained the highest ICC rating points by a West Indies bowler in the past 20 years.

Holder who guided the Caribbean team to a win over England in the first Test reached a career-best second place in the International Cricket Council’s Test rankings with 862 rating points.

The resumption of international cricket after COVID-19 halt saw Holder picking up seven wickets including 6-42 in the first innings at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The 28-year-old's rating point is the best for any Caribbean bowler since Courtney Walsh’s tally of 866 in August 2000.

Holder also retained 35th position among batsmen after the first Test.

Notably, he is also the best all-rounder in Test cricket with a career-best tally of 485 points.

West Indies quick Shannon Gabriel took nine wickets in the first Test and was awarded the Man of the Match. Gabriel's nine wickets are the most by a West Indian on a England soil since Walsh took 10-117 at Lord’s 20 years ago.

West Indies will now take on English in the second Test of the three-match series on July 16 at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground.