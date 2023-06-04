SL Vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, LIVE Streaming Details, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s SL Vs AFG ODI in Hambantota, 10AM IST, June 4
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI Preview, LIVE Streaming Details - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SL vs AFG, Sri Lanka Dream11 Team Player List, Afghanistan Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI at Hambantota with an aim to bounce back and level the three-match series. The hosts went down by six wickets in the first match as the Rashid Khan-led Afghanistan displayed an all-round game to trounce the islanders. All eyes will be on this young and emerging talent Ibrahim Zadran who has become a run-making machine for Afghanistan. In just 9 ODIs, he has smashed 530 runs at an average of 66.25 and strike rate of nearly 90. Ibrahim played the match-winning knock of 98 to help his side chase down 269 in under 47 overs. On the way to his 98, Ibrahim also achieved many records, one of them was going past India's Shubman Gill to register record of reaching 500 runs quicker than him. While Gill took 10 innings to reach the milestone, Ibrahim did it in just 9.
Also Read | Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran BREAKS This Shubman Gill ODI Record
Rashid is expected to miss out the second ODI also due to the stiff back. The fact that Afghanistan are playing so well even without him must have given a huge boost to the confidence of the side. The spin trio of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi will be difficult to tackle. Sri Lanka's experienced cricketers Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis as well as young talents like Matheesha Pathirana must raise their game to ensure the series is not lost. Sri Lanka will hope that Chartih Asalanka carries his good form into the 2nd ODI. He had stroked a valiant 91 in the first match of the series.
Afghanistan, banking on batting heroics from @IZadran18 (98), @RahmatShah_08 (55), @Hashmat_50 (38) & @MohammadNabi007 (27*), successfully chased down the 269-run target set by @OfficialSLC, to win by game by 6 wickets & take 1-0 lead in the series.
More: https://t.co/EOtzkHtg7n pic.twitter.com/PHw70nqP7B— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 2, 2023
Ahead of Friday’s 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan; here is all you need to know:
When will the 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played?
The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place on June 4, Sunday.
Where will the 2nd ODI match Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan be played?
The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.
What time will the 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan begin?
The 2nd ODI match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will begin at 10 AM IST on Friday.
Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match?
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be televised on the Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match?
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction
Captain: Kusal Mendis
Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga
Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Mendis
Batters: Angelo Mathews, Pathum Nissanka, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran,
Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nabi
Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs
SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana
AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Live Tv