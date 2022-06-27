When the Indian team will take the field for the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, achieving a clean sweep will be on their mind, while Lankans will be looking forward to saving face and leave the series with a consolation win. India defeated Sri Lanka in the second T20I by five wickets, gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

For India to achieve the clean sweep, their batting will have to be at its best. Openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma will have to provide with a good, positive start in the powerplay with their hitting abilities. The duo has failed to provide a stable start during the powerplay.

While Mandhana found her touch in the previous match, it will be important for Verma to find hers as she has not looked at her best in both the matches. Batters like Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia will have to make sure that they keep things steady and all the pressure does not fall on the well-experienced captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

India’s bowling has been fantastic in both matches. While they were consistently great in the first match, the bowling bounced back in the second half of SL’s innings in the next match, where the latter lost six wickets within 33 runs.

Bowlers like Deepti Sharma, Simran Bahadur, Pooja Vastrakar and Radha Yadav will be extremely vital for India’s chances to gain a clean sweep. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has a lot to work on. Their batting has been a huge concern in both the matches of the series.

While it failed completely during the first T20I, the batting line-up fumbled on a solid 87-run opening stand in the next match and lost six wickets in quick succession in pursuit of runs. It will be important for Lankans to combine intent and utmost care in their batting.

Match Details

Sri Lanka Women vs India Women, 3rd T20

Venue: Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla

Date & Time: June 28 at 2 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode and 27Sports

SL-W vs IND-W Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Anushka Sanjeewani

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Vishmi Rajapaksha

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Kavisha Dilhari, Chamari Athapaththu, Pooja Vastrakar

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Inoka Ranaweera, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Inoka Ranaweera

SL-W vs IND-W Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad