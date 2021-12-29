Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI president stable after given Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday (December 27) received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy at the Woodlands Hospital and is stable now. The therapy is used for Covid-19 patients who are in the category of high-risk.

"Ganguly received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail therapy on the same night and is currently hemodynamically stable. A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Saptarshi Basu and Soutik Panda in Consultation with Dr Devi Shetty and Dr Aftab Khan is keeping a close watch on his health status," read a statement from Woodlands Hospital .

Although, Ganguly is fully vaccinated the nature of his job demands extensive travelling and the responsibility of taking part in all professional activities. He was rushed to the hospital late on Monday night after his RT-PCR test came positive.

Earlier this year in January, Ganguly was taken to the hospital due to a complaint of chest discomfort. Doctors later confirmed that Ganguly suffered a heart attack while exercising at his Kolkata home and underwent a right coronary angioplasty. After a few weeks, he experienced similar pain in the chest which led to the second round of angioplasty, two stents were placed in two of his arteries.

What is Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy?

Imdevimab and Casirivimab are the two monoclonal antibodies of which the antibody cocktail is made, both are human immunoglobulin G-1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibodies that fight against the virus. The antibody cocktail rips off the attachment of the virus and prevents it from entering the human cells.

Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that help our immune system to fight the virus. Although the cocktail therapy is stated as EUA (Emergency use authorization), it's used to treat patients above 12 years of age having mild-to-moderate symptoms of the COVID-19 infection.