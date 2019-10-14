close

Sourav Ganguly

Ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly to be named new BCCI president: Sources

The BCCI elections is scheduled to take place on October 23. Currently, CK Khanna is the acting board President.

Ex-India captain Sourav Ganguly to be named new BCCI president: Sources
File photo

New Delhi: Former Indian Cricket Captain Sourav Ganguly is likely to become the new President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Currently, CK Khanna is the acting BCCI President. A source from one of the Cricket Associations speaking on condition of anonymity said, "We have decided that Ganguly will be the new President."

Brijesh Patel is set to take over as IPL chairman. October 14 is the last date to file the nominations for BCCI elections which is scheduled to take place on October 23.

On October 10, it was reported that the BCCI had barred eight state units out of the 38 from attending the Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held here on October 23.

In the AGM meeting, Ganguly will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), while Rajat Sharma and Mohammed Azharuddin will attend as the representatives of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and Hyderabad Cricket Association, respectively.

