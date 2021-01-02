हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sourav Ganguly underwent angioplasty, is stable now, says doctor

"There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated. As of now, he is stable," Dr Khan said.

Sourav Ganguly underwent angioplasty, is stable now, says doctor
File Photo

Kolkata: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has undergone an angioplasty and is stable now, said a doctor of Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital where the former Indian skipper was admitted on Saturday (January 2, 2021) following suffering from chest discomfort.

"Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours. He is completely conscious," ANI quoted Dr Aftab Khan of Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata as saying.

"There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated. As of now, he is stable, we will have a meeting on Monday and then we will decide what needs to be done further, priority is to let him settle down after heart attack. He is risk-free and he is talking as well," he added.

Earlier in the day, Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO, Woodlands had said, "Mr Sourav Ganguly, 48 years old, President BCCI, former Captain of Indian Cricket team and eminent personality suffered from chest discomfort while doing treadmill at his home gym."

"He had family history of IHD ØE Ischemic heart disease. When he came to the hospital at 1 pm, his pulse was 70/min, BP 130/80 mm of Hg and other clinical parameters were within normal limits," she added.

"His ECG showed hyper acute ST-segment elevation in inferior leads and lateral leads. Echo showed mild inferior wall hypokynaesia with preserved overall left ventricular function. He is stable haemodynamically. He has received loading doses of dual antiplatelets and statin and is undergoing primary angioplasty now," stated Dr Rupali Basu.

Meanwhile, several noted politicians and cricketers have extended their wishes for Dada's speedy recovery.
 

Sourav Ganguly's hospitalization comes exactly 10 days after he made an unbeaten half-century during the match between BCCI President's XI and BCCI Secretary's XI. 

On December 23, 2020, while batting first, the Jay Shah-led BCCI Secretary's XI put 128/3 on board in 12 overs against the Ganguly-led BCCI President's XI. In reply, Dada made 53 not out but his team was restricted to 100/4 in 12 overs and lost the match by 28 runs.

