IND vs ZIM Melbourne Weather on November 6: Will it RAIN in India vs Zimbabwe match, how will it affect semifinals qualification chances?

Team India will take on Zimbabwe in the Group 2 Super 12 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 with one eye on the semifinals spot. Rohit Sharma's India must win this clash if they want to qualify for the semifinals. Not to forget, Pakistan also play Bangladesh in their last group clash just before the IND vs ZIM match. If Bangladesh beat Pakistan then India will have less pressure on themselves going into the Zimbabwe match. But in case, Pakistan win, India will need to beat Zimbabwe to qualify. The Group 2 is that chaotic at the moment. Zimbabwe, Netherlands are the 2 sides that have been eliminated so far.

Will rain affect the match?

The chances of rain affecting the match are very less. As per bom.gov.au, Australia's official website for weather updates, there is 30 percent precipitation forecart in Melbourne for November 6 (Sunday). The website also says that the conditions will partly be cloudy. There is one thing that the website clearly mentions which is that possibility of rain is zero percent. This is good news for the cricket fans as they will be able to see a full 40-over match. So far, in this tournament, none of India's 4 matches have been washed out. The last match vs Bangladesh was cut short and it did not affect India's chances.

Will India qualify for semifinals if the match is washed out?

There is possibility of rain on Sunday. But even if it rains and the game is washed out, it will work for India. Rohit Sharma's side will still qualify for semifinals. Why? Pakistan can only get to 6 points if they beat Bangladesh. India are already on 6 points and a 1 point from washed out match will take them through to semis. But that is only when the match is totally washed out. If rain falls midway through the match, then DLS method will be applied.