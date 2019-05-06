South Africa's JP Duminy calls curtains to domestic career

South African batsman JP Duminy has bid adieu to domestic cricket after his franchise Cape Cobras' semi-final defeat to Warriors in the CSA T20 Challenge in East London recently.

The 35-year-old's decision to retire from domestic cricket came less than a month before the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup, which is slated to take place in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14.

Notably, Duminy-- who announced his retirement from Tests in September 2017-- will also call curtains to his one-day international career after the showpiece event.

However, Cricket South Africa's (CSA) official website confirmed that Duminy would continue to play for South Africa in the shortest format of the game and remain available for international T20 leagues, including the Mzansi Super League.

Duminy spent much of the summer recovering from right shoulder surgery before he made a return to competitive cricket by playing in three T20 Challenge games for Cobras.

The South African batsman has appeared in a total of 108 first-class matches, amassing 6,774 runs-- including 20 centuries and two double centuries. Duminy also has 7,408 runs in 269 List A games he played at an average of 38.78.

Duminy, who has been named in the 15-member South Africa squad for the ICC World Cup, will look to put up a good show when his side open their campaign against hosts England on May 30.