SRH vs RR IPL 2022: Fans await return of ‘mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran as Sunrisers Hyderabad play first game

Former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad will open their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign against Rajasthan Royals at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday (March 29). More than Kane Williamson’s new-look outfit, cricket fans are waiting for the return of original IPL ‘mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran to the stands to cheer on her team.

Kaviya, the daughter of Sun Group owner Kalanidhi Maran and CEO of SRH team, was seen during the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru last month. She has been a regular fixture in most SRH matches over the last few years – both in India as well as the UAE.

Kaviya Maran reflecting the emotions of SRH supporters mmu hyp

aam hyp pic.twitter.com/FItUbWONEi — prshNt jv (@randomindian130) April 21, 2021

Kaviya is beautiful and obviously she trends at every mega auction. As soon as IPL mega auction began, the cameras showed Kaviya sitting with team coaches Tom Moody, Muttiah Muralitharan and other members of the team.

Meanwhile, SRH and RR have faced each other in 15 IPL matches, with SRH winning 8 and RR winning 7. Since 2018, SRH have an edge by winning 5 matches and losing 3. Interestingly, both the teams met on the same date March 29 in 2019 and the current Royals skipper Sanju Samson had smashed a century on that night.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who has moved from Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals this season, needs just 5 more wickets to complete 150 wickets in IPL matches while teammate Yuzvendra Chahal needs three more wickets to complete 250 wickets in his T20 career.

Royals captain Sanju Samson will be playing his 100th T20 match for Rajasthan Royals, becoming only the second player to feature in 100 T20s for RR after Ajinkya Rahane.