SRH vs RR IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma’s ‘click them, pick them’ moment goes viral

Team India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made a memorable debut with his new Indian Premier League (IPL) team, claiming 3/22 for Rajasthan Royals in a massive 61-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on Tuesday (March 29). Off the field, it was Chahal’s wife and renowned choreographer Dhanashree Verma who stole the show.

Camera caught Dhanashree trying to click a picture of Chahal, while the leggie was blowing a flying kiss towards her. The moment was captured and has now been posted by Rajasthan Royals on their social media account. The Royals captioned the picture, 'You click them, I pick them'.

Chahal’s performance may have made Royal Challengers Bangalore after they did not retain him at the draft. He proved on Tuesday night that he would be a key player in the Royals set up this season.

The Royals leg-spinner picked up the wickets of Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad and Romario Shepherd on his debut for the new team. The wicket of Shepherd was also Chahal’s 250th career T20 wicket.

It was a clinical performance by Rajasthan Royals as they outplayed Sunrisers Hyderabad in all three departments of the game to register a 61-run win here at the MCA stadium. Rajasthan pacers wreaked havoc on Hyderabad batters as Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult reduced them to 9 for 3.

“It was a very different wicket than what we thought. If you bowled Test match lengths, the wicket was helping fast bowlers,” said Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson in the post-match presentation.

The Rajasthan Royals team executed their plan to perfection as their side looked formidable in all the departments showing how well Sanju Samson along with Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara bought the players in the auction. “Yes, I had some say. Having a leader like Sanga, gave me a final option. Luckily everyone, a lot of cricketing brains have worked together to get a good squad. I think every season we come with great dreams, it`s a franchise that takes good care of us. Our owners trust us, give us space. One game at a time,” told Samson.

