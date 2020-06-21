Sri Lanka Cricket planning to begin its Premier League in August

Despite uncertinity surrounding their series against India and Bangladesh later this year due to coronavirus pandemic, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is mulling to kickstart its own Premier League in August.

As the island nation has managed the COVID-19 virus better than many other countries so far, the Lankan cricket board feels it can go ahead with the hosting of its own T20 league along with the involvement of some overseas players.

SLC CEO Ashley de Silva has reportedly conveyed to the other cricketing boards regarding the porpect of hosting a Lankan Premier League (LPL) in August besides also approaching some of the foreign talents, ESPNcricinfo reported.

The Lankan Premier League is likely to feature five teams and may last a little over three weeks.

Besides LPL, Sri Lanka are also looking forward to host India for three-match ODI series and as many T20Is and Bangladesh for three-match Test series. The island nation is also hoping to host the Asia Cup in September.

Reflecting on the same, an SLC official said that the Sri Lankan government has granted approval not just for a potential Premier League but also for tours of India and Bangladesh as well as for Asia Cup.

Describing the tentative plan for the LPL as 'ambitious', the SLC official stated that the board is aiming to put a tournament together in the space of about two months.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the foreign players, support staff and broadcast personnel will not be required to undergo a long quarantine period on their arrival in Sri Lanka from August onwards.

In fact, they will be required to return with two negative results of coronavirus. One will be shortly before boarding their flights from their respective countries for which a certificate must be produced and the another one will be soon after arriving in Sri Lanka.