Steve Smith Makes History, Reaches To 10,000 Test Runs During Sri Lanka Series

Australia’s star batter Steve Smith created history as he smashed 10,000 Test runs during the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on January 29. He is now the second-fastest batter from Australia to reach the feat. Smith who is 35 years old has now made way to the elite list where the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Brian Lara are there.

Overall, Smith is the only 15th player in cricket history to have crossed the 10,000-run mark. The veteran batter took 115 Tests and 205 innings to reach the milestone. Back in 2010, Smith started playing Test cricket for Australia. His first match was against Pakistan at Lord’s, where he scored only 13 runs across both innings (1 and 12). Despite a torrid first outing, Smith has become one of the pillars of Australian batting specially in the red ball format. As of now, he has scored 34 Test centuries to his name and stands second in the list of most Test centuries by an Australian. Ricky Ponting still stands at the top as he made 41 Test hundreds.

Smith is leading the Australian team as regular skipper Pat Cummins has been granted a paternity leave. Australia is looking to beat Sri Lanka by a huge margin before going to take part in the World Test Championship Final against South Africa.

List of fastest cricketers to 10,000 Test runs

195 innings - Brian Lara

195 innings - Sachin Tendulkar

195 innings - Kumar Sangakkara

196 innings - Ricky Ponting

205 innings - Steve Smith

"I probably thought about that a little bit too much in Sydney a few weeks back," Smith said the day before play started against Sri Lanka.

"I've never really been one for milestones but to tick off 10,000 with those guys would be pretty special."