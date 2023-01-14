STR vs HEA Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s STR vs HEA Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 40 in Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 1030 AM IST, January 14

In Match No 40 in Big Bash League (BBL), Adelaide Strikers will take on Brisbane Heat at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Heat required a win desperately. They are the bottom placed team in this edition of the tournament. Heat have won just 2 matches while losing 6 in the nine matches they have played so far while one match was abandoned. On the other hand, Strikers are on third spot in the BBL 2022-23 points table with fives wins and same number of losses in 10 matches that they have played so far in this edition of the tournament.

Strikers, however, are coming into this match on back of a loss vs Melbourne Stars they hey lost by nine wickets. Usman Khawaja-led Heat too lost their last match vs Perth Scorchers by 8 wickets and will be looking for a win tonight at Strikers' home ground.

As far as the points table is concerned, the Scorchers from Perth are sitting atop with 16 points from 10 matches. They have won 8 and lose just 2. Sydney Sixers are on second with 6 wins out of 10 matches, 3 losses and 1 No Result. Strikers are third and Melbourne Renegades are fourth. Sydney Thunder, Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars occupy fifth, sixth and seventh spots respectively.

STR vs HEA Dream 11 picks

Wicketkeepers: J Peirson

Batters: U Khawaja, C Lynn, A Hose, J Brown

All-rounders: M Neser, M Short, M Labuschagne

Bowlers: P Siddle, W Agar, H Thornton

STR vs HEA Playing 11s

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short, Ryan Gibson, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen (wk), Ben Manenti, Cameron Boyce, Wes Agar, Henry Thornton, Peter Siddle (capt.).

Brisbane Heat: Usman Khawaja (c), Josh Brown, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Max Bryant, Ross Whiteley, Michael Neser, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Kuhnemann, Spencer Johnson