Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Big Bash League 2022-23 Match No. 15 Preview, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch SIX vs STA BBL 2022-23 match online and on TV?

Home side Sydney Sixers will be up against Melbourne Stars in Match No. 15 of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Boxing Day on Monday (December 26). The Sixers have finally bounced back to winning ways after losing their first two games in the season, defeating the Hobart Hurricanes in a rain-hit tie.

The Sixers had posted 137 runs in 14 overs for the loss of six wickets. In reply, the Hurricanes scored 131 runs for the loss of seven wickets. The Sixers are now placed in the second-last position in the points tally.

We're back at the SCG tonight as we take on the Melbourne Stars from 6:05pm AEDT #BBL12 _ pic.twitter.com/cDKo6eBMKm — Sydney Sixers (@SixersBBL) December 25, 2022

On the other hand, the Stars are in a similar situation to that of the Sixers. They, too, have won just a single game out of three and are in sixth place. The Stars lost their previous match against Perth Scorchers by 61 runs after failing to chase a daunting target of 230 runs.

Here’s everything you need to know about Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Stars (STA):

When will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) start?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) will be played on December 26, Monday.

Where will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) be played?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) will be hosted at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

What time will the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) begin?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) will begin at 12:35 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match?

The Big Bash League 2022-23 clash between Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) is available to be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) Predicted 11

Sydney Sixers: Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk, James Vince, Sean Abbott, Daniel Christian, Moises Henriques (C), Hayden Kerr, Josh Philippe, Steve O’Keefe, Todd Murphy, Naveen-ul-Haq

Melbourne Stars: Hilton Cartwright, Nick Larkin, Marcus Stoinis, Campbell Kellaway, Tom Rogers, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke, Trent Boult, Brody Couch, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (C)

Sydney Sixers (SIX) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) Dream 11 Predictions

Wicketkeepers: Joe Clarke, Josh Phillipe

Batters: Nick Larkin, Kurtis Patterson, Jordan Silk

All-rounders: Beau Webster, Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Steve O’Keefe, Todd Murphy