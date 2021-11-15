हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
T20 World Cup 2021

T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Candice Warner silences critics after husband David Warner’s super show, see POST

Taking to Twitter after Australia’s historic win over Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the title clash, Candice poked fun at David Warner’s doubters for questioning the inclusion of the veteran opener in the star-studded T20 World Cup 2021 squad.

T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Candice Warner silences critics after husband David Warner’s super show, see POST
Australian opener David Warner with wife Candice. (Source: Twitter)

Australian opener David Warner ended up as the ‘Player of the Tournament’ at the T20 World Cup 2021 as Aaron Finch’s side went on to win the title for the first time in their history. Warner went on to score yet another fifty in the final as Australia defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in the final on Sunday (November 14) and the opener’s wife Candice wasted no time to take a swing at his critics. 

The Aussie southpaw was sidelined by his Indian Premier League (IPL) side Sunrisers Hyderabad midway through the 2021 edition for his poor form. Critics felt Warner was in poor form heading into the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 but ended up as Australia’s star in the tournament. 

Taking to Twitter after Australia’s historic win over Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in the title clash, Candice poked fun at Warner’s doubters for questioning the inclusion of the veteran opener in the star-studded World Cup squad. “Out of form, too old and slow! @davidwarner31,” Candice tweeted on Sunday.  

See Candice Warner’s post here... 

Leading Australia to World Cup glory at Dubai, Warner slammed a match-winning 53 to help Australia upstage the Black Caps with Mitchell Marsh chipping in with an unbeaten 77. 

Australia skipper Finch revealed that he had called coach Justin Langer a few months ago to tell him not to worry about opening batter Warner’s form ahead of the T20 World Cup. Warner was going through a lean patch before the start of the World Cup but the opener played important knocks in crunch games to help Australia lift the maiden T20 World Cup title. 

“You didn’t expect that (Warner winning the Man of the Tournament)? I certainly did. Without a word of a lie, I promise you, I called Justin Langer a few months ago and said, ‘Don’t worry about Davey, he’ll be Man of the Tournament’,” Finch said in the post-match press conference. 

“I thought Adam Zampa should have been Man of the Tournament personally, but he’s a great player. He’s one of the all-time great batters. And he’s a fighter. He’s someone who when his back is against the wall, that’s when you get the very, very best of David Warner. It was a special finish to the tournament for him, the last couple of knocks,” he added. 

(with ANI inputs)

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
T20 World Cup 2021T20 World CupDavid WarnerCandice WarnerAustralia Cricket TeamNew Zealand Cricket teamJustin LangerAaron FinchIPL 2021Sunrisers Hyderabad
Next
Story

Watch: Matthew Wade and Marcus Stoinis replicate Daniel Ricciardo’s ‘shooey’ celebration after T20 World Cup 2021 win

Must Watch

PT14M40S

Statue of Ma Annapurna brought from Canada after 100 years