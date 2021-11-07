T20 World Cup 2021: Here's how India can still qualify for semi-finals

New Zealand take on Afghanistan in a cricual game of the Super 12 stage on 7 November (Sunday) and it might turn out to be the most watched game of the tournament so far, toppling the one between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The reason: India's fate is dependent on the result of the match.

There will be more than a billion eyes hooked to the Black Caps vs Afghanistan match. On the eve of the match, Indian fans shared hilarious memes showing how India will be hoping and praying for an Afghanistan win.

The fact that New Zealand are not playing as well as they would have liked gives Afghanistan more chances of inflicting an upset.

How can India qualify?

After the win over Scotland, India's run rate jumped from 0.073 to 1.619, which is better than New Zealand and Afghanistan at this moment.

For India to qualify, they will hope that New Zealand lose to Afghanistan and they beat Namibia by a huge margin on 8 November. Winning big matters as in this scenario, India, Afghanistan and New Zealand will all be at six points and the team with a better NRR will go through. So, if New Zealand lose to Afghanistan and India win big, their NRR should exceed that of Black Caps and Afghanistan.

So, in a nutshell, India need to ensure they beat Namibia with a good margin and hope Afghanistan beat New Zealand.