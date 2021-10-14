हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
undefined

T20 World Cup 2021: Team India's new jersey lightens up Burj Khalifa, see pic

Team India sponsor launched the new 'Billion Cheers Jersey' with style and a mesmerising light show at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai on October 14.

T20 World Cup 2021: Team India&#039;s new jersey lightens up Burj Khalifa, see pic
Team India jersey for T20 World Cup was showcased on Burj Khalifa. (Source: Twitter)

As the cricketers prepare for the T20 World Cup 2021, MPL Sports, the official kit sponsor for the Indian team, marked the launch of the new Team India `Billion Cheers Jersey` with a scintillating light show at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, one of the host cities for the tournament on Wednesday.

It was a night to remember for all cricket fans who have been eagerly waiting to get a glimpse of the brand new jersey of the Indian cricket team. In a video posted by the MPL Sports, on their Twitter handle, the Burj Khalifa was shown brightly lit with the new jersey.

"For the first time ever, a Team India Jersey lit up the @BurjKhalifa. The #BillionCheersJersey inspired by the cheers of a billion fans reached new heights, quite literally. Are you ready to #ShowYourGame and back Team India?" tweeted the MPL Sports.

In a first-of-a-kind initiative, the shirt features soundwaves of the fans' cheers from iconic past matches and is an ode to their unwavering support over the years. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday unveiled the new jersey of the men`s team ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.BCCI along with MPL Sports unveiled the jersey on their social media handles.

The Men in Blue will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 in Dubai.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
undefined
Next
Story

T20 World Cup 2021: India are my top pick to win this tournament, says Brett Lee

Must Watch

PT14M21S

Aryan Khan's bail hearing continues in Mumbai court