THIS Chennai Super Kings GREAT joins England support staff for T20 World Cup 2022

After the end of Asia Cup 2022, the excitement is in the air for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 that will kickstart next month in Australia. The participating teams are now reveaing their 15-man strong squad for the mega event. Australia are the defending champions and they were one of the first teams to announce their squad. The defending champions will be led by Aaron Finch, who recently called it quits in ODIs. England too have named their squad. They will be lead by Jos Buttler in the marquee event. Not to forget, England are rebuilding after Eoin Morgan retired a few months back.

They have won the T20 World Cup once in 2009 under the leadership of Paul Collingwood in the Caribbean. They will be looking to win their second T20 world title this year. And England are leaving no stone unturned for the same, as they have hired the services of former Australian and Chennai Super Kings great Michael Hussey. David Saker has also joined the England T20 squad as part of the support staff.

Hussey is among the Australian greats and was an all-format player. He is currently part of Chennai Super Kings as their batting coach. The cricketing world still remembers Hussey's four sixes in the semi-finals of the World T20 vs Pakistan against spinner Saeed Ajmal that took them to the final of that edition where they eventually lost to England.

The left-handed batter has played many a match-winning knocks for CSK in IPL over the years and still remains one of the legends in this format.

While Saker will joins English team for the upcoming T20 tour of Pakistan, Hussey will join them for the World Cup.

England IT20 Pakistan Tour and ICC Men's T20 World Cup Coaching Team

Head Coach – Matthew Mott

Assistant Coach – Richard Dawson

Assistant Coach – Carl Hopkinson

Coaching Consultant – Mike Hussey (World Cup only)

Coaching Consultant – David Saker