T20 World Cup 2022: Respect for Cristiano Ronaldo for doing what even Rahul Dravid couldn't - WATCH

T20 World Cup 2022: Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo once sent a message to the world that drinking water should be the priority instead of drinking Coca-Cola by removing the company's bottles that were in front of him which reportedly cost the company 4 billion USD. Ronaldo, who's a well-known fitness enthusiast did this during Portugal's Euro campaign in 2021. He was then supported by the World Health Organisation (WHO) who posted the video promoting the health benefits of cutting down sugar from your diet. Ronaldo was even joined by major water brands including Evian who posted the video of Ronaldo removing Coca-Cola bottles with a caption saying, "Couldn't have said it better ourselves! #stayhydrated #drinktrue #CR7." (Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to RETIRE from T20I cricket after England defeat? Coach Rahul Dravid breaks silence, says THIS)

Similarly, Team India coach Rahul Dravid also had the opportunity to send a message to the world when he had a beverage bottle in front of him during India vs England post-match press conference but he didn't do it. Maybe he was too distracted by the disappointing loss of India. (Germany squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Mario Gotze back, Mat Hummels, Marco Reus miss out)

Checkout the videos of Dravid and Ronaldo here...

@Cristiano side the coke bottle and picked up the water, after which the coke stock fell in a few minutes, hardly any celebrity in India could do this#Ronaldo #ronaldococacola #CocaCola #CristianoRonaldo pic.twitter.com/ruqqAj8pkN June 16, 2021

Coach Rahul Dravid looks back at s journey in the tournament after the loss in #INDvENG.#BelieveInBlue #FollowTheBlues pic.twitter.com/82XuZSsqlB — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 10, 2022

Team India's dream of lifting the coveted T20 World Cup 2022 trophy was shattered when Jos Buttler's England thrashed the in Men in Blue by 10 wickets on Thursday (November 10) at the Adelaide Oval. Along with many arch-rivals Pakistan cricket fans, the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also joined the party to take a dig at Team India humiliating defeating against England. Chasing 169, England openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler were in a different zone against the Indian bowling attack as they finished off the game without losing a single wicket with 20 balls to spare. Notably, it was quite similar to India's 2021 T20 World Cup defeat against Pakistan when the Men in Green defeated Virat Kohli-led side by 10 wickets chasing 152. (Check HERE)