Shadab Khan IN TEARS after Pakistan's loss to Zimbabwe in T20 WC, fans say 'stop overacting' - WATCH

Babar Azam's Pakistan was in a state of shock after they were handed a one-run defeat in hands of Zimbabwe in the Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday (October 27) at Perth. Captain Babar himself was seen hiding his face with his palms as he could not believe what had just happend. Head coach Saqlain Mushtaq too looked in disbelief as Zimbabwe caused a big upset. Mohammad Nawaz was down on ground after failing to take his side home for the second consecutive time. Meanwhile back in their country, experts and former cricketers like Shoaib Akhtar continued to thrash them for their poor show.

A new video has emerged which is breaking hearts of Pakistani fans in which all-rounder Shadab Khan can be seen crying down on his knees after the T20 World Cup clash vs Zimbabwe. The video seem to be shot by a fan as Shadab cries inconsolably in the tunnel between the ground and the dressing room at Perth. Some fans showed empathy with the cricketer while others took potshots at him, saying that he is overacting now that Pakistan has lost the match.

Shoaib Akhtar too has slammed Babar Azam and Co as well as PCB chairman Ramiz Raja for choosing a wrong side and having 'nalayak' officials in his office who make bad decisions. Akhtar went on to say that he knew Pakistan would be knocked out in the first week of their participation. He also said that he knows India too will be knocked out in the semi-finals of the tournament.

Babar Azam and co, however, are not yet out of the tournament. They are still in, even if so slightly. One thing is for sure, they need to win all their three remaining matches, in hope that other results fall in their favour. Pakistan are themselves to blame to have come to a stage where they are doing maths while playing cricket.