Team India cricketer Virat Kohli's strike-rate against spin has been the hot topic of the town for a while now with pundits criticizing for struggling against spinners in the middle-over phase. However, despite the fingers being raised at him, Kohli has managed to score 500 runs so far in the IPL 2024 season with an impressive average of 70. His strike-rate of the season so far is 147.59, which is certainly not slow for the leading run-scorer of the tournament.

However, the strike-rate of Kohli seems to be of no worry for Team India captain Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Both laughed off the criticism when a journalist asked them the question on Kohli's strike-rate ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

"He's been in great form in the IPL, no concerns there at all," Agarkar said stressing the need for experience in a World Cup campaign.

"You've got to prepare knowing there's a gap (between the IPL and a World Cup). That's where experience does matter a lot. There's no point over-thinking it."

Captain Rohit Sharma and Ajit Agarkar started smiling when the Journalist asked about the Strike Rate of Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/QFqN1arkDf The Ajay Cric (@TheCric_AJAY) May 2, 2024

"If the tournament turns out to be like how the IPL is, where (a score of) 220 plays (against) 220, I think we've still got enough in the team, the balance, all the power, then you can match that," he added.

Over the years, Kohli has faced a lot of criticism over many aspects of his game. He has looked to improve himself every single time and then replying to these critics using the microphone also. He did the same on Sunday evening when he was asked about the numbers he creates and whether he thinks too much about it. Kohli ensured he spoke his mind this time as well.

Replying to a question by a commentator on his cricketing numbers, Kohli took this opportunity to get back to his critics. Kohli said that he does not really listen to the talk about strike rates and always looks to win the game for his side. Taking a potshot at the critics, especially those with a microphone in their hand, Kohli said that it is easier to sit and talk from the box.

Here what Kohli said, "All the people who talk about strike-rates and me not playing spin well are the ones talking about the stuff. For me, it's about winning the games for the team and there's a reason why you have done it for 15 years, you have done this day in and day out, you have won games for your teams, I am not quite sure that if you have not been in that situation yourself, to sit amd talk about the game from the box. For me, people can talk about the assumptions day in and day out, but those who have done day and day out, they know what's happening and it's a kind of muscle memory for me now."