T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Schedule, Live Streaming, Key Matches, Weather Update All You Need to Know

As the T20 World Cup 2024 moves into the Super 8 stage, the excitement among cricket fans is palpable. The tournament, which began with a series of thrilling matches, is now set to intensify with the top eight teams battling it out for a place in the semifinals. Here’s everything you need to know about the Super 8 stage, from team lineups and groups to the rules and points system.

Teams and Groups

The Super 8 stage will feature the following teams, divided into two groups:

Group 1:

India

Australia

Afghanistan

Bangladesh

Group 2:

England

West Indies

South Africa

USA

Points System

Each team will play three matches within their group, facing each other team once. The points system for the Super 8 is straightforward:

Win: 2 points

Abandoned Match: 1 point each

Qualification Rules

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals. In case of teams having equal points, the following tie-break rules will apply:

Most wins in the group

Higher net run rate

Head-to-head results between tied teams

ICC Men’s T20I Rankings as of May 31, 2024, if needed

India's Schedule

The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is set to face a challenging group in the Super 8. Here’s their schedule:

June 20: India vs Afghanistan at Bridgetown, Barbados

June 22: India vs Bangladesh at North Sound, Antigua

June 24: India vs Australia at Gros Islet, St Lucia

Match Timings and Broadcast

All of India’s matches in the Super 8 will start at 8 PM IST. Fans can watch the matches live on the Star Sports Network, with live streaming available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Standout Performances from the Group Stage

India enters the Super 8 with confidence after a strong performance in the group stage. The pacers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Mohammed Siraj, have been in excellent form, taking a combined total of 20 wickets. Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav have also been crucial with the bat, providing stability and scoring crucial runs.

Challenges Ahead

Despite their strengths, India faces some challenges going into the Super 8. The spinners, particularly Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, have had limited opportunities in the group stage. As the pitches in the Caribbean are expected to favor spin, their performance could be a deciding factor.

Venue Details

The matches in the Super 8 will be held at several iconic venues across the Caribbean, including:

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Bridgetown, Barbados

Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia

Arnos Vale Stadium, St Vincent

Key Fixtures

Several key fixtures in the Super 8 are set to attract significant attention:

June 19: USA vs South Africa at North Sound, Antigua

June 19: England vs West Indies at Gros Islet, St Lucia

June 21: England vs South Africa at Gros Islet, St Lucia

June 23: USA vs England at Bridgetown, Barbados

June 24: Australia vs India at Gros Islet, St Lucia