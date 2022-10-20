NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2022

T20 World Cup Group A Points Table: Sri Lanka and Netherlands qualify for Super 12 stage, NED will play India on October 27

Namibia have been knocked out while Netherlands go through as second team from Group A. They are now in the same group as India (Group 2 of Super 12 stage) and will Rohit Sharma and co on October 27. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 05:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The T20 World Cup 2022 is living up to the billing for sure as Thursday night saw another gripping encounter that resulted in history making and hearts breaking. Namibia got knocked out of the World Cup after losing by 7 runs to UAE, who recorded their first-ever win in the tournament. David Weise was in tears at the end of the Match 10 of the Group A encounter at the T20 World Cup 2022. He took Namibia so close to a remarkable win but it was not to be as they lost the match by 7 runs in last-over thriller to get knocked out of the tournament. UAE, on the other hand, scripted history by winning their first game in T20 World cup.

After winning the toss, UAE decided to bat first but they were not really looking to set a big total on the board. The run-scoring rate was very slow and had Basil Hameed and C Rizwan not played a blinder, they would not have reached 148/3 in 20 overs. 

Namibia started off the chase on the worst note possible. They lost 3 wickets inside powerplay. Even in the middle overs, they continued to lose wickets. The chase never took off until Weise and Ruben Trumpelmann arrived at the crease. They put on 70 runs for the 8th wicket and their power hitting brought Namibia back in the contest. But UAE bowlers Zahoor Khan and Muhammad Waseem held their nerves to eventually defend the target, breaking Namibian hearts.

With this loss, Namibia have been knocked out while Netherlands go through as second team from Group A. They are now in the same group as India (Group 2 of Super 12 stage) and will Rohit Sharma and co on October 27. The other teams they will play against are Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and one team from Group B. 

Sri Lanka, with the win over Netherlands earlier today, have topped Group A in the qualifiers and will join Australia, England, Afghanistan and New Zealand in their group of Super 12 stage.

The Group A Points Table: Sri Lanka 2 wins from 3 games (NRR 0.677), Netherlands 2 wins from 3 games (NRR -0.162), Namibia 1 win from 3 games, UAE 1 win from 3 games. 

T20 World Cup 2022T20 World Cup Group A Points TableNetherlands qualifySri Lanka qualifyIndia Vs NetherlandsPakistan vs NetherlandsSuper 12 stage schedule

