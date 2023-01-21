'Take a bow', Social media goes crazy as Steve Smith scores back to back hundreds in BBL 2023

Steve Smith set the floor on fire in the Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder BBL 2023 match on Friday (January 21). The right-hander scored his second straight century becoming the second cricket to score consecutive tons in the Big Bash League of Australia. Notably, Smith reached three figures in just 56 balls, which was also his second ton in the space of four days.

The Australian batter scored an unbeaten 125 off 66 balls at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Earlier this week, Smith scored his first BBL century against the Adelaide Strikers in Coffs Harbour. Social went crazy after the batter who is currently struggling to find a spot in the T20-side of Australia gave the selectors a reason to re-think their decision.

Checkout the reactions here...

Hundred in last Test innings.

1 Hundred & 3 50s in last 5 ODI innings.

Hundred in last T20 innings.



Take a bow, Steve Smith! pic.twitter.com/VEWRbKJMCv — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 17, 2023

Incredible Steve Smith, smashed 125* from 66 balls including 5 fours & 9 sixes.



He scored 101(56) in the last game as well. pic.twitter.com/1ZSmFbfSrZ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 21, 2023

Steve Smith's Hundreds in BBL:



1st hundred came in 56 balls.

2nd hundred came in 56 balls.

1st hundred completed with a SIX.

2nd Hundred completed with a SIX.



Incredible, Smith! pic.twitter.com/8xADWdeXpD January 21, 2023

Steve Smith was simply unstoppable tonight batting the full nineteen overs for 125 not out. Thunder needs 188. #BBL12 #BBLS12E50 pic.twitter.com/q8t3oJLBkU — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) January 21, 2023

Irony dies when an Indian cricket fan tries to demean Steve Smith at any level



"I've smashed you enough in my life, there's no point" pic.twitter.com/I9jGPI33DS — That Cricket Guy (@_Vivek_50) January 21, 2023

