Team Abu Dhabi vs New York Strikers Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 Match No. 28 Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch TAB vs NWS T10 match online and on TV?

New York Strikers will lock horns with Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2022 fixture on late Friday night which will be the last association round. The blockbuster clash will be played at the Sheik Zayed Arena. NYS have won five matches of the six they have played so far and they are in good rhythm at the moment. In the previous game, New York Strikers defeated the Delhi Bulls in a nail-biting thriller. On the other hand, Delhi Bulls are also in good form with four consecutive victories in their last games and will look to continue their winning momentum.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs New York Strikers (NWS) will be played on December 2, Friday.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vsNew York Strikers (NWS) will be hosted at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs New York Strikers (NWS) will begin at 10:00 pm IST.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs New York Strikers (NWS) match will be televised on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex channels in India.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League clash between Team Abu Dhabi (TAB) vs New York Strikers (NWS) is available to be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.