Team India Achieve Historic World No. 1 Rankings In All Three Formats

In a remarkable feat of cricketing excellence, Team India has emerged as the number one-ranked team in all three formats of the game – T20I, ODI, and Test cricket. This historic achievement places India in an elite group alongside South Africa, making them only the second team in history to hold the top position in all formats simultaneously. Let's take a closer look at how India achieved this remarkable milestone.

ICC poster for Team India...!!!!



- Number 1 in all formats __ pic.twitter.com/QqOc18csvi — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 22, 2023

Dominance in T20I Cricket

India's journey to becoming the world's best in T20I cricket has been a steady climb. With 264 rating points, the Indian team has firmly secured its position at the top of the Men's T20I Team Rankings. This dominance reflects the team's consistent performances and the exceptional talent within its ranks.

Excellence in One-Day Internationals

In the ODI format, India's ascent to the summit has been marked by exceptional performances. With 116 rating points, they have comfortably secured the top spot in the Men's ODI Team Rankings. Their recent victory against Australia in the 1st ODI is a testament to their determination and skill.

Historical Triumph in Test Cricket

Test cricket, often considered the ultimate form of the game, has witnessed India's supremacy. With 118 rating points, India sits at the pinnacle of the Men's Test Team Rankings. Their consistency, especially in overseas conditions, has set them apart from the rest of the cricketing world.

The Decisive 1st ODI Victory

To celebrate this remarkable achievement, Team India faced off against Australia in the 1st ODI of the Australia tour of India, 2023. India won the toss and opted to bowl, setting the stage for a thrilling contest at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

Australia's Innings

Australia posted a competitive total of 276 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in their allotted 50 overs. David Warner's fifty and Mitchell Marsh's early blitz were the highlights of the innings. However, India's bowlers, led by the exceptional Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul, managed to restrict Australia effectively.

India's Masterful Chase

Chasing a target of 277 runs, India exhibited their batting prowess. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill provided a solid foundation with impressive half-centuries. KL Rahul's unbeaten 58 ensured India's victory by five wickets, showcasing their depth in batting.

Team India's remarkable achievement of becoming the world number one in all three formats is a testament to their dedication, skill, and hard work. With a strong core of talented players and exceptional leadership, India's cricketing future looks promising. As they bask in the glory of this historic feat, the cricketing world will be eagerly watching to see how India continues to dominate the sport in the years to come.