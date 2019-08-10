Team India head coach interview likely after Independence Day

There looks to be a slight delay in the process of selection of the next India head coach as the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy are likely to interview the shortlisted candidates only post Independence Day -- August 15. It was initially said that the process of interviewing them would happen on August 13 and 14.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments also added that it will be in all likelihood a one-day process as there are only around half a dozen candidates who have been shortlisted for the process.

"The meeting was initially set to take place on August 13 and 14, but after shortlisting the candidates, it has come to the fore that around six candidates fit the bill for the position of the head coach and thus, one day of interviews should be enough."

"Some paperwork still remains and that needs to be completed before the CAC can start the process of interviewing the eligible candidates. Don't see the process happening before August 15," the source said.

Asked if skipper Virat Kohli's opinion will be sought by the CAC, the source said that the captain would not be a part of the decision-making process just as was the case during the selection of the women's coach.

"Don't see a reason why the captain should be involved as there are guidelines given clearly as to who fits the bill and now it is for the three-member committee to decide on who is the candidate most suited to become the head coach. There is no role for either the captain or the CoA. The same process as was followed during appointing the women's coach will be followed."

"They will obviously give something like a top three to the BCCI as per their preference and after that, it is for the BCCI to approach the person on the top of the list. If that person has all the criteria boxes ticked, he comes in. If not, then the person who is second on the list will be approached. But the call will be with the CAC on preparing the list as per their preference," the source pointed.

Interestingly, skipper Kohli has already made his opinion known when he addressed the media before the Windies series.

"With Ravi Bhai, all of us have a great camaraderie, everyone in the team shares mutual respect (with him). And we have done really well together as a group," Kohli said at the pre-departure press conference for the tour of USA and West Indies.

"Yeah, we will definitely be very happy if he is continuing as a coach, but as I said it is upon the CAC to seek my advice or opinion if they want. Right now, I haven't been contacted at all. And I don't know what is going to happen with the process."

While the CAC is expected to pick the head coach, the support staff will be picked by the selection committee comprising of MSK. Prasad, Gagan Khoda, Jatin Paranjpe, Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi.

It is strongly believed that while bowling coach Bharat Arun will continue in his role, thanks to his brilliant effort with the bowling unit, Vikram Rathour or Praveen Amre could come in as the batting coach as current coach Sanjay Bangar's position is under the scanner.