Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 08:56 PM IST

Team India has been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first ODI against West Indies at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain on Friday. Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after India was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

India captain Shikhar Dhawan plead guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.
On-field umpires Joel Wilson and Leslie Reifer, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Nigel Duguid levelled the charge.

